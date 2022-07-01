Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.58. 72,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $86.09 and a 12-month high of $185.75.
Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
