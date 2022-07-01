Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.58. 72,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $86.09 and a 12-month high of $185.75.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

