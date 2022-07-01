Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,320,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after buying an additional 474,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,587,000 after buying an additional 412,065 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 259,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,785. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.23. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.