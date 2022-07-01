Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eurazeo to €113.50 ($120.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS EUZOF remained flat at $$73.30 on Thursday. 832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.43. Eurazeo has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $92.43.

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

