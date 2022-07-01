Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.56.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $261.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.89. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $721,012,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after buying an additional 258,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after buying an additional 194,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

