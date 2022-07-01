Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $314.00 at KeyCorp

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $371.00 to $314.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $14.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.56.

ESS stock opened at $261.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.89.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $721,012,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after buying an additional 258,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after buying an additional 194,288 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

