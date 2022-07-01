Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.00-$14.32 EPS.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,216. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $250.62 and a one year high of $363.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.18 and a 200 day moving average of $320.89.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $317.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 56.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

