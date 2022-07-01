Essex LLC Sells 500 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Essex LLC lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.05.

CHRW stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $115.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.