Essex LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Essex LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.66.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.