Essex Equity Joint Investment Acquires 92,413 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment acquired 92,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $609,925.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 401,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ RSVRW remained flat at $$1.42 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,375. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reservoir Media stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,219 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

