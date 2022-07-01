Essentra (LON:ESNT) PT Lowered to GBX 350

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ESNT stock opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.05) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 315.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99. Essentra has a 1-year low of GBX 245 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 366 ($4.49). The stock has a market cap of £749.69 million and a P/E ratio of 27.92.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

