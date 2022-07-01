Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.73

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $6.70. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 765,829 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESPR. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $388.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

