Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKEF remained flat at $$123.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.85. Esker has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $417.82.
Esker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esker (ESKEF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Esker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.