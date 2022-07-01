Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.00

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 87598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

EBKDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($38.30) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5604 per share. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

