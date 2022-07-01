Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Trading Down 2.2%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.16. Approximately 500,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 817,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

Separately, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$282.73 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

