Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Down 6.7%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 28,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 44,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a market cap of $69.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $74,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equillium by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equillium by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equillium by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

