Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Reduced by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Equifax by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.92.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $182.78 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

