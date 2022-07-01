EpiK Protocol (EPK) Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $102,000.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 430.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.74 or 0.10464483 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00187927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00079024 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015714 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

