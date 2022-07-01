Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENOV. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE ENOV opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.20. Enovis has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $164.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth $470,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the first quarter worth $905,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the first quarter worth $5,203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the first quarter worth $7,814,000.
About Enovis (Get Rating)
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovis (ENOV)
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.