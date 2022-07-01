Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENOV. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ENOV opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.20. Enovis has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $164.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.40 million. Enovis had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth $470,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the first quarter worth $905,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the first quarter worth $5,203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the first quarter worth $7,814,000.

About Enovis (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

