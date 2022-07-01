Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Ennis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $21.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $522.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ennis by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ennis by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ennis by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ennis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Ennis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

