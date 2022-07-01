Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) versus Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Critical Analysis

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics N/A -389.71% -129.08% Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -22.87% -20.68%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Axsome Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91 Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $89.62, indicating a potential upside of 131.27%. Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.82%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Axsome Therapeutics has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics N/A N/A -$130.40 million ($3.72) -10.44 Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.47 million ($1.07) -4.19

Axsome Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlivex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics beats Axsome Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation. It is also developing AXS-07, a novel, oral, rapidly absorbed, multi-mechanistic, and investigational medicine that has completed two Phase III trials for the acute treatment of migraine; AXS-12, a selective and potent norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase III trial to treat narcolepsy; and AXS-14, a novel, oral, and investigational medicine that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Duke University for evaluating AXS-05 in smoking cessation. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Enlivex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

