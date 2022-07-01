Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EGIEY stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.
About Engie Brasil Energia
