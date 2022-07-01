Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EGIEY stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

About Engie Brasil Energia (Get Rating)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

