Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.76-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.33 billion-$5.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $10.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.56.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 12.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

