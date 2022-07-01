Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.43

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.43 and last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 2893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHC. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.