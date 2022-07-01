Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,350 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

ENB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $42.20. 21,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

