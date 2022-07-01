Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.
BKLN opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $22.25.
