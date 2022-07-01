Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.90 and its 200-day moving average is $217.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

