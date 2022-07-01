Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.