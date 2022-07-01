Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000.
IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
