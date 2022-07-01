Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $747,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Etsy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 807,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,304,000 after buying an additional 81,713 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.94.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,228 shares of company stock worth $9,624,096 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.