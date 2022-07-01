Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $292,000 in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $74.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

