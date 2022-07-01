Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 52,719 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 146,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 649,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 108,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $18.04 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

