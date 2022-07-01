Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,318 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $412.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.54 and a 200-day moving average of $489.51.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

