Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,675 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

AMD stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.