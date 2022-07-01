Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.05 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $54.05 million and approximately $126,177.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000375 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 82.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,922,980,259 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.