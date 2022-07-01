Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Down 69.3% in June

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EMED stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 502,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Electromedical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
About Electromedical Technologies (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromedical Technologies (EMED)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Electromedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.