Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EENEF remained flat at $$11.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EENEF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Electrocomponents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($15.95) to GBX 1,350 ($16.56) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,350.00.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.