Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the May 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.0 days.

Shares of EPWDF opened at $15.94 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

