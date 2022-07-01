EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Purchases 18,356 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339,714 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00.

