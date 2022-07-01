EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Purchases 11,006 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short Muni ETF accounts for about 2.8% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. 1,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,586. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.