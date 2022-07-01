EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Buys Shares of 1,861 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.13. 93,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $132.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

