EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EHVVF opened at $0.01 on Friday. EHAVE has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
EHAVE Company Profile (Get Rating)
