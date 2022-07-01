EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $9.25

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.47. EHang shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 1,853 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 810.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EH. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in EHang by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.