EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $9.25

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.47. EHang shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 1,853 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.76.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 810.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
