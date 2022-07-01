Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.91

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $4.30. Educational Development shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 7,997 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Educational Development alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.