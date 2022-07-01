ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Trading Down 7.3%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.47). Approximately 24,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 8,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 million and a PE ratio of -7.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.32.

About ECSC Group (LON:ECSC)

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection & Response, and Vendor Products.

