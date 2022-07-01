Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 178.4% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

ETO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,346. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $34.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1792 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

