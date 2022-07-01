Eastern Bank Sells 464 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,358,805. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $249.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

