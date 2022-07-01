Eastern Bank Sells 3,132 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,771 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.13. The stock had a trading volume of 47,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,738. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

