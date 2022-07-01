Eastern Bank Sells 1,339 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 300.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 56.2% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.32. 39,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,287. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.59. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

