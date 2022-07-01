Eastern Bank Purchases 22,330 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eastern Bank grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 471.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,062 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.50. 130,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,893,188. The stock has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884 over the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

