Eastern Bank Has $22.33 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,878 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,667. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.