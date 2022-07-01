Eastern Bank Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.80.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.